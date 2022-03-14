Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $55,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after buying an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $152.33 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73.

