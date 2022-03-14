Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 131 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

