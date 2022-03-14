Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

LEU opened at $40.00 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.18% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

