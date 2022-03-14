CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.43. 1,771,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

