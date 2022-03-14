CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.