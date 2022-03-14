CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CF Industries stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

