ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

