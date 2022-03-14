Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $86.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

