Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $169.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

