China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 8375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

