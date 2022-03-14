China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.89

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 39029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)
