China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

