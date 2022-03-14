Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

OTCMKTS LDSVF traded down $360.90 on Monday, reaching $10,206.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11,400.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11,855.39. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $8,597.15 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

