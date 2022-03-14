Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

CHH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.94. 259,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,108. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

