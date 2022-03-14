CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$29.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.68. 226,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,943. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

