CIBC Boosts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AD.UN. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.61.

AD.UN stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.46. 139,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

