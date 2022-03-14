CIIG Capital Partners II Inc’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

CIIG Capital Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. CIIG Capital Partners II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CIIG Capital Partners II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ CIIGU opened at $10.01 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,526,000.

