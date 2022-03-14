CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
