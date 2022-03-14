CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Get CIMB Group Holdings Berhad alerts:

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.