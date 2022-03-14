Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLOK opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

