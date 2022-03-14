Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 19,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 167,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,697,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,581,000 after acquiring an additional 211,391 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

