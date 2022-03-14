Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

