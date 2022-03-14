Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.