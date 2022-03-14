Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of CF opened at $96.05 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

