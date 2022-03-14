Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $397,000 in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $774,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $466,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAN. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:UAN opened at $103.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.35%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.95%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

