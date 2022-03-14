Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $527,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

