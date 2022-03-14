Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $185.40 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

