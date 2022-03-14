Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

