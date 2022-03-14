Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,509,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.22 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

