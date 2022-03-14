Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.56 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

