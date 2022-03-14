Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.51. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $82.83 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

