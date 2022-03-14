Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66. Approximately 3,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,352,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.