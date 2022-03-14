Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66. Approximately 3,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,352,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
