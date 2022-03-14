Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.