CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CohBar.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.27 on Friday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

