Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

