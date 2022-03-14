Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
COIN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,408. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.95.
In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
