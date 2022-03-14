Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,408. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.