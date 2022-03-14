Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.24 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Color Star Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 148,836 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

