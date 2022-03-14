Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

