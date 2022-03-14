Comerica Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KEX stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,375 shares of company stock worth $2,932,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.