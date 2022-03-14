Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

