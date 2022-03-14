Comerica Bank Sells 2,180 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of German American Bancorp worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

