Comerica Bank Sells 440 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of MYR Group worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MYR Group by 231.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

