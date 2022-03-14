CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 709,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,002 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

