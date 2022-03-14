CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 709,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,002 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.86.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
