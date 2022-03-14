Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

