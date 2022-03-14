Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.