Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
