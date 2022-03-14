Contrasting GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenSky and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97% Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $525.65 million 3.38 $9.97 million $0.57 16.91 Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.82 $25.23 million $1.53 10.37

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GreenSky and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenSky presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

Resources Connection beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

