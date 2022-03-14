Contrasting GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -81.95% -758.61% -14.99% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 2 0 2.50 GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $100.64, indicating a potential upside of 52.95%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 4.50 -$119.21 million ($2.41) -5.41 GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.95 $153.00 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Lindblad Expeditions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

