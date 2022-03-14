Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTTQF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $2.14.
About Costa Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.