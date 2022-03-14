Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) CEO Purchases $38,288.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COTY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.98. 9,384,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,459. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

