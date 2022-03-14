Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.13 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $9.54 on Monday, reaching $89.82. 6,923,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.