Courier Capital LLC Purchases 359 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

